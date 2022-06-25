Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has questioned why left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi played county cricket recently.

Afridi represented Middlesex in three County Championship games and snapped up 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.

Salman noted that Afridi has been playing non-stop for Pakistan and is starting to get worried about his workload, especially considering that the national team will be touring Sri Lanka next month.

“I don’t know if they looked at his workload but county cricket is not ideal for him,” he said on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Sri Lanka – in Galle and Colombo – from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

