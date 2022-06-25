Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is glad he played county cricket in England as it will help improve his game.

Afridi represented Middlesex in three County Championship matches and took 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.

He noted that playing in different conditions around the world will enable him to become a better bowler.

“I think playing anywhere in the world and playing in different conditions always improves your game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been picked for the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

