Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he feels “a lot better” after retiring from international cricket and working hard on improving his fitness.

Amir brought the curtains down on his international career in December 2020 and has since featured in domestic tournaments in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

“I didn’t play much cricket after retiring from international cricket and my body got a break and not to mention my mindset changed. I worked on my fitness and now I feel a lot better,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, he has been playing county cricket for Gloucestershire and took six wickets in two County Championship matches at an average of 28.33.

Amir is also featuring in the T20 Blast and has claimed four wickets in three games at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

