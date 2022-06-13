Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was a great asset to have in the Middlesex team.

This comes after he had been captaining Middlesex, who Afridi played a few games for before returning to Pakistan for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Afridi took 14 wickets in the three County Championship matches he played at an average of 25.42.

“Out in the middle it’s nice having him on your team,” Handscomb, who has now left Middlesex, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Afridi claimed three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

Pakistan won the series 3-0 following a 53-run victory via the D/L method in the third ODI.

