Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik recalled telling legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram that his reputation would suffer if he didn’t get wickets.

Malik did this to fire up Wasim and make him perform at his highest level.

He also kept telling the Sultan of Swing that he was “the world’s No. 1 bowler”.

“I would tell him Waz, you are the world’s No. 1 bowler. If you get wickets or not, it won’t affect me because it’s your own reputation,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests for Pakistan and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he picked up 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

