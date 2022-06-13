Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik has revealed that the iconic Pakistan fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to “snatch the ball from me”.

Explaining why, he said it was because they were upset that he has been named captain instead of them.

“When I would ask them to bowl, they would snatch the ball from me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also featured in 262 ODIs and finished with 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis wouldn’t talk to me, former Pakistan captain says

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 26531 ( 19.18 % ) Waqar Younis 2725 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8220 ( 5.94 % ) Shahid Afridi 38420 ( 27.78 % ) Imran Khan 26952 ( 19.49 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3038 ( 2.2 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2862 ( 2.07 % ) Hanif Mohammad 501 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5039 ( 3.64 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2982 ( 2.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8278 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 9809 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1060 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1883 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...