Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik has revealed that the iconic Pakistan fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to “snatch the ball from me”.
Explaining why, he said it was because they were upset that he has been named captain instead of them.
“When I would ask them to bowl, they would snatch the ball from me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Wasim represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also featured in 262 ODIs and finished with 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
