Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Saleem Malik said he used to call Waqar Younis the best bowler in the world in order to ensure he kept taking wickets.

Using the same ploy on Wasim Akram, he would tell Waqar that his reputation would suffer if his performances were to fall short of expectations.

This method ensured the iconic pace duo bowled at their very best and troubled batsmen all over the world.

“I would use the same ploy on Waqar. This is what is called management. I used my brain to make sure they kept performing,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also represented his country in 262 ODIs and took 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Wasim, he played 104 Tests and claimed 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

