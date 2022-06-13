Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Peter Handscomb said it was “not so nice” to face Pakistan left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi in the nets.
The Australia batsman had been captaining Middlesex in the County Championship, which is the same team Afridi joined prior to Pakistan’s ODI series against the West Indies.
In the three games he played, Afridi picked up 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.
“Not so nice in the nets,” Handscomb, who has now left Middlesex, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi was in fine form in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies as he finished with three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.
Pakistan won the series 3-0 after winning the third ODI by 53 runs via the D/L method.
