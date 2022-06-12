Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Saleem Malik said the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis wouldn’t speak to him when he was named captain.
Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Wasim played 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he picked up 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
As for Waqar, he claimed 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also featured in 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
Malik revealed that both Wasim and Waqar wanted to be captain and were unhappy when he was given the leadership role.
“Do you know that they both (Wasim and Waqar) wouldn’t speak to me because I was made the captain? I even talked to them about it a couple of times,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“I had become the captain whereas Wasim and Waqar wanted it.”
