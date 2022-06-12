Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed will all play in a T10 league he has created.

Afridi announced the launch of Mega Stars League (MSL) and revealed that it is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi in September.

He added that foreign players will also feature in the tournament, which will help support former cricketers, athletes and sports journalists.

“Mega Stars League is an entertaining league, which is scheduled to be played in September in Rawalpindi this year. The core idea behind introducing this league is to financially support the ex-cricketers, athletes, and sports journalists,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The MSL will feature six teams, and foreign players will also take part in the upcoming league.

“PSL is for youngsters and I am not young enough anymore. I, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis will play in MSL.”

