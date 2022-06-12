Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “proper batsman” as he has “so much confidence”.
He also praised the 27-year-old’s technique, which many others have also done in the past.
In the first ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday, Azam made a sensational 103, which came off 107 deliveries and included nine boundaries.
As a result of his knock, he became the first player in history to make three consecutive ODI centuries on two separate occasions.
He followed that up with 77 runs off 93 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, in the second ODI, which Pakistan won by 120 runs.
“He is a proper batsman with so much of confidence and technique,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan hold an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the third ODI on Sunday.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
