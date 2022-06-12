Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh has predicted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will become “one of the legends of cricket”.

Azam has already broken a number of records and has established himself as one of the top batsmen in all three formats.

In the first ODI against the West Indies, he scored 103 off 107 balls, which included nine boundaries.

That knock put him in a league of his own as he became the first player to score three ODI hundreds two times.

He then proceeded to make 77 runs off 93 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, in the second ODI, which Pakistan won by 120 runs.

“Going forward he will be one of the legends of cricket,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 up in the series going into the third ODI on Sunday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

