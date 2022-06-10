Has the quality, Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan run-scoring machine

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh said there is no doubt that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a quality batsman.

This comes after Azam struck a magnificent 103 off 107 balls, which included nine boundaries, in the first ODI against the West Indies.

As a result, the 27-year-old became the first player in history to score three ODI hundreds in a row two times.

“Babar definitely has the quality,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan triumphed by five wickets in the first ODI and will be aiming to secure the series by winning the second match on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

