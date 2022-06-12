Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “no less than anyone else” when it comes to his talent.

The 27-year-old has cemented his reputation as one of the best in the world and Harbhajan wants to see him scoring more runs and winning more games for Pakistan.

In the first ODI against the West Indies, Azam did just that as he played an instrumental role in his side’s five-wicket win.

He scored 103 off 107 balls, which included nine boundaries.

As a result, he became the first batsman in history to score three ODI centuries on two different occasions.

In the second ODI on Friday, he scored 77 runs off 93 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as Pakistan won by 120 runs.

“But now its too early to put him in any league. Let him play and keep on scoring more runs and winning games for his team. And talent wise he is no less than anyone else,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan hold a 2-0 series lead going into the third ODI on Sunday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

