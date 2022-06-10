Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said it is too early to say if Pakistan captain Babar Azam would be in the Fab Four.

Many other ex-cricketers feel that Azam deserves to be in that elite club as he has been one of the most consistent players across all three formats.

In fact, Azam made history on Wednesday as he became the first player to score three consecutive ODI centuries on two different occasions.

He achieved this record after scoring 103 off 107 balls, which included nine boundaries, in the first ODI against the West Indies.

“I think it is a bit too early to say if he can be in the Fab Four. I don’t even know who are in the Fab Four,” Harbhajan told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the first ODI by five wickets and will now be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the second game on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shah Rukh Khan offered me three-year contract to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pakistan T20 specialist says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 42236 ( 12.13 % ) Babar Azam 265750 ( 76.32 % ) Steve Smith 6511 ( 1.87 % ) Ben Stokes 7911 ( 2.27 % ) Kane Williamson 13513 ( 3.88 % ) Joe Root 1296 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2398 ( 0.69 % ) Pat Cummins 1069 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1504 ( 0.43 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1164 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2058 ( 0.59 % ) Kagiso Rabada 712 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2076 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...