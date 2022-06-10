Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered him a three-year contract to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A total of 12 Pakistan players have featured in the IPL, including Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Asif, Sohail Tanvir, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi and Azhar Mahmood.

Yasir noted he was not available to feature in the first edition of the IPL in 2008 as he was playing county cricket for Kent.

While he was representing Kent, a member of the Knight Riders’ scouting team came to talk to him and said that SRK wanted him to join the franchise.

Even though nothing materialised, Yasir said he later got a call from SRK himself, who expressed his desire for the Pakistan T20 specialist to sign for the Knight Riders.

“[The] Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shortlisted names for the first edition and unfortunately, I was not among them and couldn’t play,” Yasir said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I was playing County Cricket for Kent in 2008 where KKR’s Scouting Team specially came from India and they met me during a match. They revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wants me to play for his side.

“Initially, I thought it was a joke as to why Shah Rukh would send somebody to talk regarding the contract. They also handed me a card and took my contact details.

“A few weeks later, I received an email where they complained about not contacting and the discussion was put off. They again offered me a three-year contract where Shah Rukh himself called and welcomed me. He also picked up my contract through someone in London while travelling to the United States of America.

“Then [the] Mumbai blasts happened and Pakistan players were unable to become part of the competition ever again.”

