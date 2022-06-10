Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Hasan Ali said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the “fittest man in Pakistan” in his opinion.

He noted that Afridi has the ability to bowl and field “with the same enthusiasm all day long”, which is something not many cricketers can do.

In the first ODI against the West Indies, Hasan went wicketless as he conceded 68 runs off his 10 overs.

Afridi, meanwhile, finished with figures of 2-55 off his 10 overs.

“To me he is the fittest man in Pakistan who can bowl and field with the same enthusiasm all day long,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Before the ongoing series against the West Indies, both he and Afridi were playing in the County Championship in England.

Hasan represented Lancashire in five County Championship games and took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

As for Afridi, he claimed 14 wickets in three matches for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

The second ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

