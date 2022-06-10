Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali said he sees hunger in the eyes of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the left-arm quick is always keen to succeed and perform at his very best.

In the first ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday, Hasan went wicketless and gave away 68 runs off his 10 overs.

As for Afridi, he finished with figures of 2-55 off 10 overs as Pakistan won the first ODI by five wickets.

“I see a hunger to succeed in his eyes and a passion to perform to his best,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Prior to the series against the West Indies, both players were playing county cricket in England.

Hasan featured in five County Championship games for Lancashire and picked up 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

Afridi, meanwhile, snapped up 14 wickets in three matches for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

The second ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

