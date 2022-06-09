Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “an exceptional bowler”.

Both players were in action on Wednesday as Pakistan won the first ODI against the West Indies by five wickets.

Hasan finished with figures of 0-68 off 10 overs, while Afridi registered figures of 2-55 off his 10 overs.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is an exceptional bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Prior to the series against the West Indies, Hasan and Afridi both played county cricket in England.

Hasan represented Lancashire in five County Championship matches and took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

As for Afridi, he claimed 14 wickets in three games for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

The second ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will take place in Multan on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

