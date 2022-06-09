Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said he would have gotten the best out of India superstar Virat Kohli had the two played during the same time.

However, the Rawalpindi Express noted that the former India captain wouldn’t have as many hundreds as he does now.

“He may not have had 50 centuries. 20 or 25 at the most but those would have been valiant hundreds. I would have gotten the best out of Virat Kohli,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli is trying to rediscover his form and scored 341 runs in 16 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

He has been rested for India’s five-match T20 series against South Africa, but was picked for the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Test series was halted midway through due to COVID-19 with India leading 2-1. The fifth Test will be played from July 1 to 5.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

