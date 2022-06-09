At the top of his game, Rob Key on Pakistan player in terrific form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Rob Key, the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, lavished praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying he is at the top of his game.

He admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed the battle between Azam and Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins during the recent Test series between the two sides.

In that series, Azam amassed 390 runs, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, in the three-match ODI series that followed.

As for the one-off T20 International, he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“I think probably the moments I remember the most are when you had probably two of the best in the world going at it, which only Test cricket can bring,” Key was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“So especially in the second Test when Cummins was bowling at the top of his game against Babar Azam who was at the top of his game, they were the moments because Test cricket is about the journey. It is not always about the results and seeing those two go at it in [the] last innings, that’s as good as it gets.”

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

In the first ODI, he made 103 off 107 balls, which included nine boundaries, as Pakistan triumphed by five wickets.

Azam also became the first batsman in history to score three ODI centuries in a row on two separate occasions.

The second ODI will be held on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

