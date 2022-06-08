Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said India batsman Virat Kohli wouldn’t have scored as many runs as he has right now if he had faced his bowling.

Akhtar is known for being the fastest bowler in the sport as he still holds the record for the quickest ball bowled at 161.3 kph.

“If I would have played against Virat Kohli then he would not have scored these many runs but whatever he would have scored those would have been fabulous and it would look that he really fought hard for those runs,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli accumulated 341 runs in 16 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

The 33-year-old was not selected for the five T20 Internationals between India and South Africa as he has been rested.

However, he has been included in India’s squad for the fifth Test against England, which will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to 5.

The series was stopped midway through last year due to COVID-19, but India will be aiming to complete a 3-1 series win in the fifth Test as they hold a 2-1 lead right now.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

