Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said he had to trade his son, Azam Khan, from the Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United since he wanted to see him grow and play regularly.

Moin, who is the Quetta Gladiators’ head coach, admitted that it was a tough decision, but one that ultimately had to be made.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam scored 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

“Neither myself nor Nadeem (Omar) bhai wanted to trade Azam but we both recognised that it was important for his growth to join a team where he was featuring regularly,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

“As a father, you never want your child to fail. However, on the other hand, I was the head coach of Quetta Gladiators and my allegiance lay with my team as well.”

Following PSL 7, Azam amassed 230 runs in seven games for Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 83, at an average of 32.85 and a strike-rate of 125.

Despite his solid performances, the 23-year-old was not selected for the ongoing three-match ODI series between Pakistan and the West Indies in Multan.

Pakistan won the first ODI by five wickets and will be looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series in the second game on Friday.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

