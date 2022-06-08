Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq said his uncle – former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq – told him that he should know his “potential and capabilities”.

With this advice, the 26-year-old noted that he has “always focused on working hard in the field” and letting his performances speak for itself.

Imam has long been associated with the term nepotism, a tag he wants to shrug off but can’t since he is the nephew of Inzamam, who is also a former chief selector.

“Inzamam-Ul-Haq always advised me that a cricketer himself knows his potential and capabilities the most, so I always focused on working hard in the field,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The top order batsman was in fabulous form during Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia as he started by accumulating 370 runs in three Tests, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149 in the three-match ODI series.

He has been picked for the upcoming three ODIs against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

