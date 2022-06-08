Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he faced difficulties as a cricketer since he is the nephew of legendary captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Imam has always been associated with nepotism, especially when Inzamam was Pakistan’s chief selector.

“No doubt I did faced difficulties as a cricketer for being born in a family of a legend,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

However, the 26-year-old has proven he belongs at the international level, especially with his performance in the recent series against Australia.

He scored 370 runs in three Tests, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

Imam then proceeded to make 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149 in the three-match ODI series.

The talented top order batsman will be in action again when Pakistan face the West Indies in three ODIs, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

