Very simple personality, Imam on Pakistan player with a good heart

Pakistan top order batsman Imam-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has a “very simple personality”.

Rizwan has established himself as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper in all three formats due to his consistent performances.

He is also known for having a good heart and upholding the spirit of the game whenever he is on the field.

“He has a very simple personality,” Imam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the series against Australia, Rizwan scored 140 runs in three Tests, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then made 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three-match ODI series before scoring 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

Following the Australia series, he represented Sussex in the County Championship, where he amassed 136 runs in four matches, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 27.20.

He then featured in three T20 Blast matches and smashed 152 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 76 and a strike-rate of 129.91.

Rizwan will now represent Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

