Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan always creates a WhatsApp group whenever the team travels abroad and announces namaz timings every day.

He added that Rizwan ensures all the cricketers are included in the group so that no one is left out.

“What I like about him the most is that whenever we go abroad for a tour, he makes a WhatsApp group of all cricketers where he announces namaz timings on [a] daily basis,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan has been in solid form as of late as he amassed 140 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

He then scored 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three-match ODI series before mustering 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.

After the conclusion of the Australia series, Rizwan played four County Championship games for Sussex and made 136 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 27.20.

He then represented the team in three T20 Blast matches and struck 152 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 76 and a strike-rate of 129.91.

The 30-year-old will now play for Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

