Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he wants a spot for himself in the T20 team as soon as possible.

In order to achieve this, he is working on improving his power-hitting skills so that he can have a huge impact at the top of the order.

The 26-year-old has only featured in two T20 Internationals to date, with the last one coming in November 2019.

“I’m working hard on my power-hitting skills in order to make [a] spot in [the] T20 squad and franchise competitions as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent series against Australia, Imam only played the Tests and ODIs, but was in top form in both formats.

He amassed 370 runs in three Tests, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

As for the three-match ODI series, he accumulated 298 runs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.

Imam has been picked for the three ODIs against the West Indies, which will take place in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

