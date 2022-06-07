Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “has to go further ahead” in his international career, given the amount of work he puts in.

He added that with the way Afridi has been performing, there is a lot more success waiting for the 22-year-old in the future.

In the recent series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then claimed six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before finishing with figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“The way he (Shaheen) works and performs, he has to go further ahead [in his career],” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Afridi will both be in action during Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dangerous to point fingers at him, 161.3 kph Pakistan express bowler Shoaib Akhtar on batsman who has proven people wrong before

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 42162 ( 12.15 % ) Babar Azam 264843 ( 76.32 % ) Steve Smith 6504 ( 1.87 % ) Ben Stokes 7901 ( 2.28 % ) Kane Williamson 13504 ( 3.89 % ) Joe Root 1277 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2382 ( 0.69 % ) Pat Cummins 1064 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1424 ( 0.41 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1160 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2026 ( 0.58 % ) Kagiso Rabada 711 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2074 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...