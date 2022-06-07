Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said it is dangerous to point fingers at India batsman Virat Kohli as he has a habit of proving people wrong.

Kohli is currently going through a bad patch of form, which has led to many people criticising him.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 33-year-old accumulated 341 runs in 16 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

“People have already started pointing fingers at Virat Kohli and it’s dangerous,” Akhtar, who holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli was not picked the five T20 Internationals between India and South Africa as he has been rested for the series.

However, he is part of India’s squad for the fifth Test against England, which will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to 5.

The series was stopped midway through last year due to COVID-19, but India will be aiming to finish it 3-1 in their favour as they are currently 2-1 ahead.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

