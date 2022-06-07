Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is the number one bowler in the world in his eyes.

Afridi, who is capable of bowling at 150 kph, often takes early wickets for Pakistan and is the bowler Azam goes to when the team is in need of wickets.

During the series against Australia, Afridi took nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then proceeded to pick up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

“Shaheen is the number one bowler for me. He will also stand first in the rankings,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

