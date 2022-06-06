Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar has told India batsman Virat Kohli to think of himself as an “ordinary player”.

He added that Kohli should simply pick up his bat and keep playing in order to end the disappointing run of form he has been experiencing for quite some time.

In this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), the former India captain made 341 runs in 16 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

“Consider yourself as a ordinary player, pick up your bat and just play,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli has been rested for India’s five-match T20 series against South Africa, but was selected for the fifth Test against England.

The Test series was halted midway through last year due to COVID-19, but India are 2-1 ahead in the series and will be looking to complete a comprehensive win in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which will be held from July 1 to 5.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

