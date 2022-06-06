Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar has advised India batsman Virat Kohli to focus on “one thing at a time”.

The former India captain is currently in the midst of a poor run of form and has been trying to get back to his best.

He fell short of accomplishing that in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the 16 games he featured in, he amassed 341 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

“I want him to just focus on one thing at a time,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli will not be part of India’s squad for the five-match T20 series against South Africa as he has been rested.

However, he was picked for the fifth Test against England, which will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to 5.

India held a 2-1 series lead before the series was halted midway through last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

