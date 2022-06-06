Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said India batsman Virat Kohli is a “great cricketer” despite the disappointing run of form he has gone through as of late.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli scored 341 runs in 16 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

Even though it wasn’t the greatest of campaigns for the 33-year-old, Akhtar is still backing him to regain his form in the near future.

“He is a good person, a good player and great cricketer,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli has been rested for India’s five-match T20 series against South Africa, but was picked for the upcoming fifth Test against England.

The Test series was stopped midway through last year due to COVID-19, but India are 2-1 ahead in the series and will be looking to make it 3-1 in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which will be held from July 1 to 5.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

