Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar said there’s not one, but 10,000 things going on in India batsman Virat Kohli’s head at the moment.

Kohli is in the midst of a subpar run of form, which has led to some questioning whether he needs to take a break from the game.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the former India captain amassed 341 runs in 16 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98.

“Not one but there are 10,000 things going on in his head,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli has been rested for India’s five-match T20 series against South Africa, but has been selected for the fifth Test against England.

The Test series was halted midway through last year due to COVID-19, but India hold a 2-1 series lead and will be looking to complete a comprehensive win in the fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which will be held from July 1 to 5.

India T20I squad for South Africa Series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India Test squad for 5th Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

