Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said captain Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi are among the “real talent” Pakistan has.

Azam and Afridi regularly star for their country in all three formats of the game and are both rated to be right up there with the very best in the world right now.

In the recent series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then accumulated 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two boundaries and a six, at an average of 138.

To finish off, he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

As for Afridi, he took nine wickets in the Test series at an average of 36.44 before claiming six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16.

In the T20 International, he registered figures of 2-21 off his four overs.

“Pakistan cricket has got real talent, Babar Azam is there, I like Shaheen Afridi, he has been doing good,” Kaif said while answering fans’ questions for Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Afridi will be in action again when Pakistan take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

