Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “performing consistently” and playing great cricket.

Azam was in top form in his side’s recent home series against Australia, which started off with him amassing 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then scored 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“Babar Azam has been playing great and is performing consistently,” Kaif said while answering fans’ questions for Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead the national team in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will take place in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

