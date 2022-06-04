Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic South Africa seamer Dale Steyn said he wants to visit Pakistan since he has a “fishing date” with up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, told Steyn about his love affair with fishing while playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in December 2020.

“Yes! I have a fishing date with Azam Khan,” the Proteas great told a fan on Twitter when asked about coming to Pakistan.

In PSL 7, Azam made 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

He followed that up with 230 runs in seven games for Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 83, at an average of 32.85 and a strike-rate of 125.

Despite his solid performances in domestic cricket, the 23-year-old was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

