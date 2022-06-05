Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said Pakistan captain Babar Azam deserves more respect as his performances with the bat are not appreciated enough.
Azam has put on a show on numerous occasions and risen to the top of the cricketing world, where he is now one of the best batsmen in the game.
During the series against Australia, he kicked off his campaign with 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.
He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
After that, he concluded with 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.
“He isn’t appreciated enough for his performances,” Kaif said while answering fans’ questions for Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam will be back in action during Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
