Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said Babar Azam has “become a priceless star for Pakistan”.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the elite batsmen in the world across all three formats.

He further cemented his reputation as one of the best during Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia.

The 27-year-old started the campaign with 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

Finally, he finished off with 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“He has become a priceless star for Pakistan,” Kaif said while answering fans’ questions for Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

