Ex-India batsman Mohammad Kaif said Pakistan captain has skills, technique and heart, which is the “perfect mix” when chasing big totals.

His comments come after Azam was in sensational form in the recent series against Australia.

The 27-year-old started by scoring 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to accumulate 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In regards to the one-off T20 International, Azam made 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“Babar has skills, technique and jigar. The perfect mix when you are chasing a big total,” Kaif said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team will now be gearing up for their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

