Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said legendary opener Saeed Anwar is the best batsman the country has ever produced.

Despite so many top batting talents having represented Pakistan over the years, Latif firmly believes that Anwar stands tall among the rest.

The 53-year-old featured in 55 Test matches and amassed 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also played 247 ODIs, where he made 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“Undoubtedly, the No.1 batter Pakistan has ever produced,” Latif said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will now play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

