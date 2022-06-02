Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said there is no batsman quite like iconic opener Saeed Anwar.

Many former players have spoken about how stylish Anwar was and how it was a treat to watch him bat as he played with such elegance and grace.

Given his uniqueness and how well he did at the top of the order, Latif feels that Pakistan hasn’t managed to produce another batter like the 53-year-old.

“I’ll talk about Saeed (Anwar). There hasn’t been a batter quite like him,” he said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

The men in green are now gearing up to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan, which will be played from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

