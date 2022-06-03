Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Pakistan icon Saeed Anwar was such a “charismatic player”.

Having seen Anwar “from close quarters”, he admitted that the 53-year-old was a one-of-a-kind talent.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he amassed 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“I have seen him from close quarters and trust me, he was a charismatic player,” Latif said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will now be gearing up for their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Undoubtedly the No. 1 batsman Pakistan produced, Rashid Latif on once in a generation talent full of confidence

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 26241 ( 19.18 % ) Waqar Younis 2707 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 8150 ( 5.96 % ) Shahid Afridi 38111 ( 27.85 % ) Imran Khan 26612 ( 19.45 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3014 ( 2.2 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2800 ( 2.05 % ) Hanif Mohammad 494 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 4996 ( 3.65 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2931 ( 2.14 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8191 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 9683 ( 7.08 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1046 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1860 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...