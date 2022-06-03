Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Pakistan icon Saeed Anwar was such a “charismatic player”.
Having seen Anwar “from close quarters”, he admitted that the 53-year-old was a one-of-a-kind talent.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he amassed 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
“I have seen him from close quarters and trust me, he was a charismatic player,” Latif said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The Pakistan team will now be gearing up for their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
