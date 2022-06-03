Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq would “eat the bowlers” alive if they were playing today.

He pointed out that since there is an extra fielder in the circle in comparison to the past, it would be easier for the legendary batting duo to score runs.

Both Anwar and Inzamam are considered to be among the very best batsmen Pakistan have produced, and both had illustrious careers.

Anwar featured in 55 Tests and made 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also amassed 8,824 runs in 247 ODIs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

As for Inzamam, he accumulated 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also scored 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

The 52-year-old also played one T20 International, where he struck 11 not out.

“Today there are five fielders inside the circle. Back then, there used to be four. Anwar or Inzamam would eat the bowlers if one fielder was less outside the circle,” Latif said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will now play three ODIs against the West Indies in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Barely practiced, but so good, Rashid Latif on one-of-a-kind Pakistan player

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 26269 ( 19.18 % ) Waqar Younis 2710 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 8163 ( 5.96 % ) Shahid Afridi 38130 ( 27.84 % ) Imran Khan 26646 ( 19.45 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3014 ( 2.2 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2805 ( 2.05 % ) Hanif Mohammad 494 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5001 ( 3.65 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2933 ( 2.14 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8198 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 9708 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1047 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1863 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...