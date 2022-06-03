Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said ex-opening batsman Saeed Anwar barely practiced, but was still a dominant force.

Anwar played with such style and elegance, with many believing he is the best opener Pakistan has ever produced.

The 53-year-old played 55 Test matches for Pakistan and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also scored 8,824 runs in 247 ODIs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“He hardly would practice,” Latif recalled on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

