Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said Sarfaraz Ahmed is the “best wicketkeeper-batter” apart from Mohammad Rizwan.

Ever since he was removed as captain, Sarfaraz has become the back-up wicketkeeper to Rizwan, who has cemented his position as the go-to choice with strong performances on a consistent basis.

As a result, Sarfaraz has been overlooked when it comes to the playing XI on multiple occasions and has thus been limited to just a handful of appearances for Pakistan in the last couple of years.

To make matters worse, Sarfaraz has not been picked for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies as the selectors opted to go for up-and-coming youngster Mohammad Haris, who will be the back-up wicketkeeper behind Rizwan.

While Pakistan have a lot of talented wicketkeepers, including Moin’s son Azam Khan, he feels Sarfaraz is better than all of them.

“Apart from him (Rizwan), Sarfaraz Ahmed is the best wicketkeeper-batter,” he told Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission Piyara Ramzan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ODI series against the West Indies will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: What form he is in, Moin Khan on Pakistan player who has quickly become a fan favourite

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 5830 ( 71.82 % ) No! 2288 ( 28.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...