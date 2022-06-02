Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes captain Babar Azam is ahead of legendary players like Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.

Azam has already broken a number of records and has established himself as one of the best and most consistent batsmen in all three formats of the game.

Recently, he scored 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“I had tweeted back in 2019. We were on the tour of England. I had written everyone’s name whom I had played with – (Javed) Miandad, Wasim (Akram), Waqar (Younis), Inzamam (Ul-Haq), (Mohammad) Yousuf, Younis (Khan), Saqlain (Mushtaq). But he is ahead of them all. I am talking about a long time ago. He’s obviously become a big player since,” Latif said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

