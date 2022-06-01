Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said bowling all-rounder Asif Afridi and spinner Usman Qadir were not picked for the ODI series against the West Indies for one particular reason.

He pointed out that since Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are fit, a decision was made to leave them out.

“For the Australia ODIs, we had also announced backup players as cover to those players who were carrying injuries. Players such as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir,” he said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan will be playing three ODIs against the West Indies in Multan from June 8 to 12.

The men in green won their last ODI series, which consisted of three matches, against Australia, but lost the Test series 1-0 and the one-off T20 International by three wickets.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

