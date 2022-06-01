Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said big-hitters Asif Ali and Haider Ali, along with spinner Usman Qadir, “remain in our plans” for the T20 World Cup.

Haider hasn’t played for Pakistan since December 2021, while Asif’s last international game came in April 2022.

As for Qadir, he last represented Pakistan in April as well.

Wasim’s comments about the trio comes after none of them were selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

“Usman, along with Asif Ali and Haider Ali, remain in our plans for the shortest format as we have a series of T20I lined up this year, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” he said in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan’s ODI series against the West Indies has been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan and will be played from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

